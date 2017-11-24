Toronto just started installing real-time traffic signals

Today is a special day for drivers in Toronto as the first smart signal traffic lights programmed to respond to real-time traffic trends and patterns were installed this morning.

The new lights are designed to access traffic data and make real-time adjustments based on patterns, as opposed to to the city's current 2,339 lights that are pre-programmed and don't adjust to changing conditions.

#CityofTO is piloting new smart traffic signal technology to monitor traffic flow in real time. News release: https://t.co/ksJLVZokuw #TOnews pic.twitter.com/9XxPGF9gZb — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) November 24, 2017

Mayor John Tory helped unveil ten new lights on Yonge St. in North Toronto this morning. The very first one went up at the corner of Yonge St. and Yonge Boulevard.

The new signals are part of a one year pilot project that will test two different technologies, InSync and SCATS. The former makes changes based on video-analysis while the latter uses radar detection.