A massive Overwatch mural is being painted in Toronto

City
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Toronto needs heroes, too, and Drake just isn't cutting it. Instead, a huge mural dedicated to the video game Overwatch is currently in progress on King West.

The mural recently appeared on the side of Los Colibris much to the excitement of fans who recognized the face of Zarya, one of the central female characters in the game.

Overwatch murals have popped up in cities around the world, though Toronto's looks like it'll rival the others for sheer scale. This thing in downright huge. 

Toronto's eSports community boasts a dedicated Overwatch following that saw Team Canada reach the top eight in the 2017 Overwatch World Cup standings earlier this month and going head to head in a championship match with South Korea.

The game also made headlines recently after a series of short clips is now being considered for a possible full length feature.

For Toronto's gaming community, it's good news all around.

@Katamism

