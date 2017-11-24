City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Justin Trudeau bridlewood mall

Justin Trudeau swarmed at Toronto mall

The Prime Minister of Canada sure is popular. If you don't believe that just take a look at what happened on Wednesday when he tried to visit Bridlewood Mall in Scarborough.

Prime minister came here for 3 mins then left🤩🤩🤩#justintrudeau#bridlewoodmall#

Trudeau was scheduled to appear there for a routine meet and greet but was swarmed by a massive crowd of over 500 people before he even had a chance to reach the food court.

Apparently the massive turnout was unexpected and the PM was escorted out by security personnel within a span of about three minutes.

The stop coincided with Trudeau's visit to Toronto to announce the National Housing Strategy which looks to invest over $30 billion into Canada's housing over the next 11 years.

