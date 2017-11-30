Someone hacked into a road sign on Bayview Avenue

For about two hours earlier this week, drivers on a northern stretch of Bayview Avenue got quite the wake-up message.

An electronic construction sign had been "altered" overnight to include "inappropriate language" on Monday morning, according to The Regional Municipality of York.

The sign, facing south-bound traffic near St. John's Sideroad in Aurora, should have read "ST. JOHN’S SDRD CLOSED."

Instead, it said "FUCK THEM ALL."

York Region officials apologized at the time, pledging to investigate the incident.

"The language on the signage does not reflect York Region values and is not acceptable," said corporate communications director Patrick Casey to YorkRegion.com. "We apologize to residents and travellers in the area who saw this."

Casey said that York Region staff removed the profane language from the sign after it was discovered.

Hi Sarah, Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have notified the owner of the sign and it has been corrected. — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) November 27, 2017

York Region has since revealed the results of its sign investigation, explaining on YorkRegion.com that has five electronic signs in the area – all of which can be altered remotely through password-protected modem access.

"Overnight, the signs were remotely hacked and three signs were turned off and a message on a fourth sign altered to include inappropriate language," said Casey.

"Our investigation continues to ensure steps are taken to improve online security."