Condo of the week: 290 Adelaide Street West

Fans of minimalist contemporary condo designs will surely like this recently listed unit at the Bond Condos. It has a magazine-worthy feel about it on account of the 15 foot ceilings and wall of glass that faces a sprawling private terrace.

The space looks narrower than it is on account of the long couch that runs the entire length of the wall in the living room, which was almost certainly custom built for the unit.

The main living space gives the impression that the master bedroom will also be grandly spacious, so it's a bit of a letdown to see that it's a relatively pedestrian space. Don't get me wrong, it's still nice — but the rest of the condo sets up some major expectations.

There's nothing negative to say about the huge outdoor space, though. At over 1,100 square feet, it's well equipped for all manner of dinner or cocktails parties. It's also completely private for all your sunbathing needs.

Specs

Address: #701 - 290 Adelaide St. W

Price: $1,595,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $711.04

Listing agent: Rosanne Ruth Agasee

Listing ID: C3949113

Good For

Someone who's desperate to impress with their living space. This place is a total show stopper when you enter the living room, but it's not quite as luxurious as it might first appear.

Move On If

You want a condo that could accommodate the arrival of kids. This place is better suited a young power couple who like the entertain or empty nesters who will enjoy the more polished aspects of the interior.