Condo of the week: 290 Adelaide Street West

Fans of minimalist contemporary condo designs will surely like this recently listed unit at the Bond Condos. It has a magazine-worthy feel about it on account of the 15 foot ceilings and wall of glass that faces a sprawling private terrace.

290 adelaide west torontoThe space looks narrower than it is on account of the long couch that runs the entire length of the wall in the living room, which was almost certainly custom built for the unit. 

290 adelaide west torontoThe main living space gives the impression that the master bedroom will also be grandly spacious, so it's a bit of a letdown to see that it's a relatively pedestrian space. Don't get me wrong, it's still nice — but the rest of the condo sets up some major expectations. 

290 adelaide west torontoThere's nothing negative to say about the huge outdoor space, though. At over 1,100 square feet, it's well equipped for all manner of dinner or cocktails parties. It's also completely private for all your sunbathing needs.

290 adelaide west torontoSpecs
  • Address: #701 - 290 Adelaide St. W
  • Price: $1,595,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 100
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $711.04
  • Listing agent: Rosanne Ruth Agasee
  • Listing ID: C3949113
290 adelaide west torontoGood For

Someone who's desperate to impress with their living space. This place is a total show stopper when you enter the living room, but it's not quite as luxurious as it might first appear. 

290 adelaide west torontoMove On If

You want a condo that could accommodate the arrival of kids. This place is better suited a young power couple who like the entertain or empty nesters who will enjoy the more polished aspects of the interior.

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO. 

Lead photo by

290 Adelaide St. West

