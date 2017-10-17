The TTC is closing Queen subway station

The TTC is in the midst of a major modernization plan with the roll out of Presto and accessibility upgrades at many of its stations, but it the upgrades don't come without a few headaches.

Queen Station is about to lose its old turnstiles in favour of fare gates, which is going to result in a host of closures at the busy downtown subway stop.

The most noteworthy of these will involve the full closure of the station this weekend from 11 p.m. on Friday, October 20 to 6 a.m. on Monday, October 23. During this period, Line 1 trains will bypass the station.

There will be other closures as well, but these will be restricted to late night hours. The station will be closed at 11 p.m. each night on both October 18 and 19 and then nightly from October 23 all the way to the end of November.

Fortunately, both King and Dundas stations are a short walk away. The installation of fare gates at all TTC stations is expected to be complete by next spring. You can see track which other stations are slated for closures here.