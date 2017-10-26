City
Toronto transfixed as hostage situation unfolds on King West

Toronto has been glued to Twitter this afternoon after heavily armed police appeared on the scene at a King Street business.

Reports have come in that a person with a gun is currently inside of the former Cannabis Culture marijuana dispensary in the King and Charlotte area.

Some are saying that a hostage was pulled in by the suspect, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Foot traffic and vehicles are being turned back, and King is closed between Charlotte and Blue Jays Way.

The 504 streetcar is being rerouted and turning back at Church in the east and Spadina in the west.

The 501 and 514 Cherry streetcars have also been re-routed.

Local media have arrived on the scene and it seems the entire city is transfixed, watching to see how the events are going to unfold.

The area around King and Charlotte would typically be packed with a mix of office workers, residents and tourists on a Thursday afternoon.

The area is home to a number of condos, office buildings, popular retail stores like MEC, restaurants and bars including Calii Love and the Underground Garage, and is also close to many tourist attractions.

Update

Toronto police have now announced that the situation was a false alarm. No person with a gun was found inside the building. King Street is being reopened and streetcars are resuming normal service. 

