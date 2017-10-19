It could get ugly in Toronto as competing rallies square off

Two opposing rallies are set to occur at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend, which could be a recipe for trouble.

A short while ago, a Facebook event was created to bring protesters to the space to tout anti-Trudeau anti-tax sentiments, as well as opposition to the $10.5 million settlement paid to Omar Khadr in July.

As of Thursday, the event page says only 130 people attending, but a counter-protest quickly popped up from an opposing group. The events list different start times, but would likely bring many opposing protesters together in the Square.

The counter-event says it is "pro-refugee, anti-bigotry" and that the people attending the original event are "the usual crowd of anti-Muslim bigots, Proud Boys, Patriot Militias, neo-Nazis, and assorted fascists."

After the counter-protest was posted online, titled "No Pasaran" (they shall not pass), the original anti-Trudeau event posters began discussing it on their event page, and some have mentioned the possibility of retaliation.

"If antifa comes out, they can become acquainted with my boots," one attendee commented. Antifa, or Anti-Fascists, are a group of people who counter neo-Nazi and white nationalist protests. They are often criticized for their own use of violence as well.

The counter-protest organizers, however, have not claimed they are affiliated with Antifa, but rather a group standing against racism and colonialism.

It remains to be seen if these rallies actually take place, but given the the tragic events surrounding duelling protests in the US recently, the fact that they're planned at all is certainly cause for concern.