Toronto bars are now stocking bottles of naloxone

As the opioid crisis continues to grow to extreme levels, some members of the community are trying to do their part.

According to this report, some Toronto bars are now stocking naloxone kits to help prevent overdoses on the fatal drug. Lee’s Palace and Less Bar are two bars that have purchased the kits to have on hand in, just in case a situation arises.

Less Bar owner Carmen Elle told the Canadian Press it's "the responsibility of everybody who manages and runs these spaces” to address the situation.

A naloxone kit can be an extremely effective method for preventing overdoses of fentanyl, which has been the cause of an increasing number of Canadian deaths.

The kits are available at many Toronto pharmacies without a prescription, and are approved for use by anyone, not just health professionals.

Other institutions are also contributing their help. The Toronto Public Library recently announced all library staff would be trained in administering naloxone in TPL branches. This came as part of the City’s attempts to help curb the ongoing crisis.

The response from government organizations has come under criticism from healthcare workers and addiction centre staff, as the province announced it would not declare a state of emergency.

Assistant Manager of Lee's Palace told the Canadian Press that the kits are a necessity for bars to stock. "To not do it is negligent," he said.

The Province’s website has links for citizens to find a naloxone kit location near them. It also offers easy instructions on how to use the naloxone in the case of an overdose.