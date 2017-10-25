City
gardiner expressway

Say goodbye to weekend closures of the Gardiner Expressway

Good news for commuters!

Toronto has announced that the Gardiner Expressway will no longer close all weekend for maintenance. Instead, the city is going to try a new method to accomplish its necessary upkeep. 

This fall, the Gardiner will only close at night — specifically on November 13-14 and 27-28.

And in even better news, the Don Valley Parkway will not have to close at all.

The announcement was made from Mayor John Tory’s Twitter account. It also included a statement from the mayor that 2018’s closures will be examined to reduce the amount of disruption as well. 

Should the overnight experiment go well, it's possible that the city will do away with weekend-long road closures for maintenance on both the Gardiner and DVP. 

The overnight closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to reduce congestion during peak hours.

If you’ve ever tried to navigate the city while the DVP and/or Gardiner are closed, this is surely great news.

Lead photo by

Michael Muraz

