Rental of the week: 795 College Street

While the steel and glass condo has become ubiquitous in Toronto, some of us love the idea of living in a renovated unit in an old building. Something about these space just exudes the type of character that's so often lacking in new buildings.

This apartment near College and Shaw streets isn't for the cash-strapped, but it sure is envy-worthy. When you're not eating at neighbouring Bar Isabel, there's a beautiful kitchen and dining room combo to go along with three full bedrooms and ample living space.

In addition to luxury touches like stainless steel appliances (and a gas range), the unit is outfitted with radiant heated floors and high end air conditioning to ensure that the typical heating/cooling issues in old Toronto apartments don't diminish the renter's comfort level.

So, you can have your cake and eat it too. But, it'll cost you $4K a month to get it.

Specs

Address: #1A - 795 College St.

Apartment type: Apartment

Rent: $4,000

Furnished? No

Utilities: Unspecified

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Not specified

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Porch

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

This could work very well for three professionals or an ex-pat family who gets some corporate help with the rent.

Move On If

For this rent, you might fancy an apartment with more outdoor space. It's also possible that the amenities offered at new condos will make them more attractive in this price range.