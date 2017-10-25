City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
795 College Street Toronto

Rental of the week: 795 College Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

While the steel and glass condo has become ubiquitous in Toronto, some of us love the idea of living in a renovated unit in an old building. Something about these space just exudes the type of character that's so often lacking in new buildings.

795 College Street TorontoThis apartment near College and Shaw streets isn't for the cash-strapped, but it sure is envy-worthy. When you're not eating at neighbouring Bar Isabel, there's a beautiful kitchen and dining room combo to go along with three full bedrooms and ample living space.

795 College Street TorontoIn addition to luxury touches like stainless steel appliances (and a gas range), the unit is outfitted with radiant heated floors and high end air conditioning to ensure that the typical heating/cooling issues in old Toronto apartments don't diminish the renter's comfort level.

795 College Street TorontoSo, you can have your cake and eat it too. But, it'll cost you $4K a month to get it.

795 College Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #1A - 795 College St.
  • Apartment type: Apartment
  • Rent: $4,000
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Unspecified
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Not specified
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Porch
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
795 College Street TorontoGood For

This could work very well for three professionals or an ex-pat family who gets some corporate help with the rent.

795 College Street TorontoMove On If

For this rent, you might fancy an apartment with more outdoor space. It's also possible that the amenities offered at new condos will make them more attractive in this price range.

795 College Street Toronto795 College Street Toronto795 College Street Toronto795 College Street Toronto795 College Street Toronto795 College Street Toronto795 College Street Toronto

Lead photo by

Leading Image

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is currently being swept up by mega developments

Rental of the week: 795 College Street

Say goodbye to weekend closures of the Gardiner Expressway

Students want to be reimbursed for Ontario college strike

There's a major TTC closure on Line 1 this weekend

Toronto dazed and confused about flyers advertising weed delivery

Toronto condo just signed an historic agreement with Airbnb

Huge fireworks show happening in Toronto next month