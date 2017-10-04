Rental of the week: 77 Charles Street West

It's kind of fun to peruse luxury rental listings in Toronto, but it can also be a bit depressing. Of course there will always be amazing spaces made available for rental, but when you see how much some of them go for, it's a reminder that regardless of a cooling trend in the housing market, condos are wildly expensive in this city.

This unit at 77 Charles St. West is certainly impressive, but the price tag is enough to set the average renter's mouth agape. Some will argue it's completely unjustified — there are, after all, condos for half the price that also seem very nice — but there are some reasons for the big ticket.

For one, the terrace is absolutely enormous. Anyone with the cash to rent a place like this better want to be the consummate entertainer because the outdoor space here is meant for a party of 50+ rather than a single individual quietly reading a book.

Inside, the appliances and finishes are all top of the line. You really can only see this place on the radar of super rich visitors to the city who want privacy, entertaining space, and a central location.

Specs

Address: #1402 - 77 Charles St. West

Apartment type: Condo

Rent: $13,500

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Huge terrace

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

A travelling art dealer who's working the Toronto market for a few months. Damien Hirst doesn't do small patios. Jeff Koons requires his own washroom at all parties.

Move On If

Money is something that's ever kept you up at night. Put differently, if your yearly earnings come in under seven figures, this one will probably make you shake your head.