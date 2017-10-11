City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
180 university avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 180 University Avenue

With so many luxury condos available on the rental market right now it's often difficult to distinguish between them. They're all big with great views and all the amenities you could ever need. But if you want to stand out from the pack, why not rent a unit in a hotel/condo?

180 university avenue torontoLet's be honest, most of us would never dream of spending $8,000 a month on rent, but those who would might find the idea of room service and housekeeping just the types of perks worthy of their wallets.

180 university avenue torontoThis suite on the 37th floor of the Shangri La in Toronto already kind of looks like a hotel room given its expansive views and conservative furnishings. There's an anonymous luxury on display that could be appealing to a high powered exec or actor who needs a home for half a year. 

180 university avenue torontoWhat does living in a hotel get you aside from the most obvious amenities? Butler service, shoeshine service, a house doctor on call, laundry and valet service, postal/courier service, and a full service spa. That all sounds all right to me.

180 university avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 180 University Ave.
  • Apartment type: Condo
  • Rent: $8,000
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
180 university avenue torontoGood For

Someone who's busy or self-important enough that he/she will take advantage of the hotel amenities.

180 university avenue torontoMove On If

The idea of spending $8,000 on monthly rent makes your stomach turn. There are, you know, lots of amazing rentals in the $3,500 range — and even that's a lot!

180 university avenue toronto180 university avenue toronto180 university avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Padmapper / Toronto Luxury Rentals

