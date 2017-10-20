A stunning meteor shower will be visible near Toronto tonight

If you love stargazing, tonight might be a fantastic opportunity for you.

That’s because the Toronto area will be treated to a dazzling display of meteors courtesy of the Orionid Meteor Shower.

The Orionids is an annual show that occurs when the Earth crosses the path of dust left behind by Halley’s Comet, which visits the area once every 75-76 years. The debris particles make contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, and burn brightly, giving a beautiful show.

So how can you catch a glimpse for yourself? It’s easy! You won’t even need a telescope. The shower is mostly visible with the naked eye, though you'll need to get to an area outside the city with low light pollution for the best results.

A dark sky preserve is your best bet, but all you need to do is consult a light pollution map to plot out a good spot to set up.

Last year's shower suffered from a bright moon, providing meteor-dimming ambient light that put a damper on things. This year has blessed us with a First Quarter Moon, which won't interfere much with the celestial show.

The Orionids are expected to stick around until November 7, with tonight as the peak of intensity. If you can’t catch a glimpse tonight, fear not. A weekend trip out of the city may be just what you need.