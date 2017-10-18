Mega development planned for old Mr. Christie factory in Toronto

Toronto is soon going to be home to several completely new neighbourhoods.

As Google builds the community of the future, the Unilever lands become a second downtown, and Bloor West gets no less than three massive makeovers, South Etobicoke is about to get in on the action.

The newest addition to the growing list of mega developments in Toronto is planned for the former Mr. Christie lands at Lake Shore and Park Lawn right atop Humber Bay Shores.

First Capital Realty wants to build a “whole community” on the sprawling 27-acre site according to Jodie Shpigel, vice president of development.

The area has undergone huge changes in recent years, and has been embattled with a growing population that's putting immense strain on the lack of transit in the area.

City Councillor Mark Grimes, whose ward contains a portion of the area, insists that no residential development take place until transit problems are addressed. Recently, a member of the community began crowdfunding a shuttle bus service to help alleviate some of the pressure.

First Capital Realty contends that the location would have enough room for a GO station and views a transit hub as key to its plans. As of yet, however, Metrolinx hasn't included the area on a list of places they're planning for transit development.

The developers have not yet been granted rezoning by the city, but their plans include retail, the transit hub, community space, restaurants, banks, and other services in addition to the residential component.

Most importantly, perhaps, is that the iconic water tower will remain standing.