House of the week: 34 Durie Street

The don't build homes like they used to in Toronto, and that's a very good thing when it comes to maximizing usable living space. This recent build at 34 Durie St. in Swansea is a good example of how a contemporary design gets to the most out of a modest plot size.

Listed at just under $2.1 million, the house seems a bit undersized for that price tag at first glance. The key here, however, is the way that the lower level works. In place of a full family room space on the main floor, the light-filled bottom floor adds loads of appealing living space.

This is no basement. On the contrary, it's designed to be one of the central gathering places in the home with sizeable sliding doors that directly access the backyard. This isn't just additional square footage, but an aesthetically pleasing space the looks like a main floor.

With the main family area on the lower level, the main floor is designed in a completely open manner than makes it feel entirely spacious. You could easily imagine hosting a sizeable party given all the open space.

Upstairs, the layout is predictable but smart with a moderately sized master bedroom opening up a bit more space for the other rooms. There's still a nice walk-in closet and slick en-suite to ensure that all the creature comforts are covered for someone shelling out $2+ million.

Specs

Address: 34 Durie St.

Price: 2,099,000

Lot Size: 25 x 90 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 86

Transit Score: 86

Listing agent: Tatiana Sidorova

Listing ID: W3940696

Good For

This house will have wide appeal to anyone searching listings in this price bracket. It's nice to look at but also well designed enough to stand up to the practical needs of a family of five or more.

Move On If

Contemporary architecture isn't a priority. As much as the design is a good one, you're also paying for the look here, and not everyone will be as enamoured with the hyper modern, open concept design.