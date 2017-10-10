City
226 lippincott toronto

House of the week: 226 Lippincott Street

It's remarkable what you can do with an old Victorian home in Toronto. Spend enough on a renovation effort, and you can create something that feels entirely new. Such is the case at 226 Lippincott St., where a major update has delivered a contemporary home with old brick bones.

226 Lippincott Street TorontoYou wouldn't know the extent of the renos here from the street, but once you see the house from the backyard, it starts to become obvious how much work has been done, including the addition of a fourth floor and the conversion of the third floor into a master suite. 

226 Lippincott Street TorontoWhile the backyard is a bit drab, the "studio" garage does indeed look like it's worthy of more than just vehicle parking, and the balcony off the master bedroom adds some highly desirable outdoor space.  A well finished basement doesn't hurt the usable square footage, either.

226 Lippincott Street TorontoA couple of years ago, the idea that this house would command a $2.3 million list price would have probably drawn snickers, but it looks the part know that it's got a Wolf range, an exposed staircase, and heated floors. 

226 Lippincott Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 226 Lippincott St.
  • Price: $2,295,000 
  • Lot Size: 15.75 x 125 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 92
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Myles Slocombe
  • Listing ID: C3937364
226 Lippincott Street TorontoGood For

A family that wants to live in the city but needs the space typically offered by houses further from downtown. The fourth floor and finished basement really help here.

226 Lippincott Street TorontoMove On If

You want more room to entertain. This house doesn't have too many shortcomings, but the dining room isn't really party-quipped. 

226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto226 Lippincott Street Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Property Spaces

