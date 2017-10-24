City
129 Hazelton Avenue

House of the week: 129 Hazelton Avenue

Location is everything in the real estate game, a point which is driven home with much emphasis when you scroll over the listing for this house in the heart of Yorkville.

129 hazelton avenueAs condos rise to the sky all over this formerly Bohemian neighbourhood, its remaining brick homes have skyrocketed in value. Few, however, carry price tags quite so rich as 129 Hazelton Ave., which is currently offered at a whopping $7.38 million. 

129 hazelton avenueIf you're first reaction is that it's not that nice, that's fair. It's worth keeping in mind, however that this is one of only six detached houses on the street. A property like this is all about prestige. 

129 hazelton avenueToward that end, it boasts the luxury finishes that you'd expect. Interior design comes from Brian Gluckstein, there's radiant floor heating, each bedroom could be a master unto itself, and the central elevator is a talking point, to be sure. 

129 hazelton avenueIf we're going to complain, though, let's ask what's up with that wine cellar? For $7 million plus, I expect some wood in there!

129 hazelton avenueThe Essentials 
129 hazelton avenueGood For

The 0.1 percent. This is a dream house for someone who could live anywhere but wants to be in the heart of the city with all its retail, entertainment, and restaurant options.

129 hazelton avenue torontoMove On If

You'd like a bit of seclusion. If the idea of tourist shopping right outside your door is unappealing, then this one isn't for you. Well, that and the whole price tag thing.

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring out house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO. 

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

