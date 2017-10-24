House of the week: 129 Hazelton Avenue

Location is everything in the real estate game, a point which is driven home with much emphasis when you scroll over the listing for this house in the heart of Yorkville.

As condos rise to the sky all over this formerly Bohemian neighbourhood, its remaining brick homes have skyrocketed in value. Few, however, carry price tags quite so rich as 129 Hazelton Ave., which is currently offered at a whopping $7.38 million.

If you're first reaction is that it's not that nice, that's fair. It's worth keeping in mind, however that this is one of only six detached houses on the street. A property like this is all about prestige.

Toward that end, it boasts the luxury finishes that you'd expect. Interior design comes from Brian Gluckstein, there's radiant floor heating, each bedroom could be a master unto itself, and the central elevator is a talking point, to be sure.

If we're going to complain, though, let's ask what's up with that wine cellar? For $7 million plus, I expect some wood in there!

The Essentials

Address: 129 Hazelton Ave.

Price: $7,338,000

Lot Size: 28 x 105 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 94

Listing agent: Lisa-Marie Doorey

Listing ID: C3957654

Good For

The 0.1 percent. This is a dream house for someone who could live anywhere but wants to be in the heart of the city with all its retail, entertainment, and restaurant options.

Move On If

You'd like a bit of seclusion. If the idea of tourist shopping right outside your door is unappealing, then this one isn't for you. Well, that and the whole price tag thing.