110 donwoods drive toronto

House of the week: 110 Donwoods Drive

This hyper-modern house at 11o Donwoods Dr. in the prestigious Hoggs Hollow neighbourhood is sure to divide opinions. Some will love the bold architecture and design, while others will say they'd prefer something homier.

110 Donwoods Drive TorontoWhat you can't say is that this property isn't unique. The rounded kitchen alone would set this place apart from pretty much every other home in Toronto. It's reminiscent of Bar Raval minus all the warm wood tones. 

110 Donwoods Drive TorontoThe other notable design feature is the multiple levels over which this home is spread out. For all its square footage, it actually only features three above ground bedrooms (there's a fourth in the basement), which speaks to the open concept and general airiness. 

110 Donwoods Drive TorontoOver and above the opulence inside the house, the secluded backyard is surely a highlight. The pool doesn't look so inviting in these autumnal photos, but it's easy to imagine just how nice it must be in mid-summer, surrounded, as it is, by a veritable forest. 

110 Donwoods Drive TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 110 Donwoods Dr.
  • Price: $5,988,000 
  • Lot Size: 75.8 x 138.5 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 +1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 17
  • Transit Score: 75
  • Listing agent: Sharon Soltanian
  • Listing ID: C3969315
110 Donwoods Drive TorontoGood For

Modern design fans with deep wallets. This is a statement house if there ever was one, so you can expect a buyer who plans to entertain regularly. 

110 Donwoods Drive TorontoMove On If

The architecture doesn't move you. I doubt that the utter lack of walkability will bother most people interested in laying down $6 million for this place, but it might be a factor for some. 

