Condo of the week: Robert Watson Lofts

Loft lovers will swoon for this recently listed space in the highly regarded Robert Watson Lofts. Located in Roncesvalles Village, this former warehouse is home to some of the nicest hard lofts in the city.

Spread over two floors, this unit boasts 1,200 square feet of living space to go along with a pretty terrace for all your barbecuing and outdoor dining needs. All this for $850K actually sounds like a pretty good deal in today's market (which is good or bad depending on your perspective).

The elements that make this space feel special is the loft-style master bedroom, all the exposed brick, and the original wood beam ceiling. The ceilings in the living room come in at 17 feet, which gives the entire unit an airy quality.

A set up like this isn't the best for couples who have different sleep schedules, but it sure looks nice. There is a second bedroom, of course, though it's on the basic side. It'd work well for kids or as a guest room and/or work space.

The maintenance fees are a tad high at nearly $850 a month, but overall this one is a winner.

Specs

Good For

If you like lofts, this one is sure to impress. While it's not completely open concept, the living space is smartly designed.

Move On If

You want a bedroom with four walls. Not everyone loves this kind exposure, even if it looks slick.