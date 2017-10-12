City
460 queens quay east

Condo of the week: 460 Queens Quay East

It's rare to come across a condo that could be described as a book lover's dream, but such is the case with this beautiful suite on Queens Quay. This is basically a library on the waterfront, complete with sweeping views and natural light that warms up the mostly minimal space. 

460 queens quay eastAccording to the real estate listing, the condo was originally designed as a three bedroom but was completely remade in the mid 1990s to become an open concept space. It hardly looks dated at all except for a touch here or there.

460 queens quay eastI'm not in love with the tile everywhere, but it's easy to overlook given all the other amazing features. To be surrounded by books, sunlight, and a deep blue lake, that sounds like a little paradise. It'll cost $2 million, of course, but you won't ever worry that your home isn't unique. 

460 queens quay eastToronto's old waterfront condos often get a bad rap, but the Arthur Erickson-designed Kings Landing has stood the test of time. Those curved windows leading onto the patio are just as nice today as they were when the build went up in the early 1980s.

460 queens quay eastSpecs
  • Address: #804E - 460 Queens Quay E.
  • Price: $1,995,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 93 
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,213
  • Listing agent: Douglas Adler
  • Listing ID: C3952518
460 queens quay eastGood For

Let's be honest, this one is going to appeal to an older crowd — not just because of the price tag but also the fact that the nearly 3,000 square feet of space only features one bedroom in its current configuration. That's code for empty nesters.

460 queens quay eastMove On If

You don't have a library to fill the shelves with. You could always strip the walls, but the space is kind of made by the presence of all the volumes here.

460 queens quay east460 queens quay east460 queens quay east460 queens quay east460 queens quay east460 queens quay east460 queens quay east

460 queens quay east460 queens quay east460 queens quay east

460 queens quay east

