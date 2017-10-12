Condo of the week: 460 Queens Quay East

It's rare to come across a condo that could be described as a book lover's dream, but such is the case with this beautiful suite on Queens Quay. This is basically a library on the waterfront, complete with sweeping views and natural light that warms up the mostly minimal space.

According to the real estate listing, the condo was originally designed as a three bedroom but was completely remade in the mid 1990s to become an open concept space. It hardly looks dated at all except for a touch here or there.

I'm not in love with the tile everywhere, but it's easy to overlook given all the other amazing features. To be surrounded by books, sunlight, and a deep blue lake, that sounds like a little paradise. It'll cost $2 million, of course, but you won't ever worry that your home isn't unique.

Toronto's old waterfront condos often get a bad rap, but the Arthur Erickson-designed Kings Landing has stood the test of time. Those curved windows leading onto the patio are just as nice today as they were when the build went up in the early 1980s.

Specs

Address: #804E - 460 Queens Quay E.

Price: $1,995,000

Bedrooms: 1 + 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $2,213

Listing agent: Douglas Adler

Listing ID: C3952518

Good For

Let's be honest, this one is going to appeal to an older crowd — not just because of the price tag but also the fact that the nearly 3,000 square feet of space only features one bedroom in its current configuration. That's code for empty nesters.

Move On If

You don't have a library to fill the shelves with. You could always strip the walls, but the space is kind of made by the presence of all the volumes here.