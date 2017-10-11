City staff want to keep Bloor St. bike lanes

Not many things get Toronto residents as riled up as bike lanes. Everyone seems to have an opinion on the city's growing cycling network. And now the debate over the Bloor bike lanes is set to reach its final chapter.

Today the city has issued their highly anticipated report concerning bike lanes on Bloor St. After a pilot project that launched in August 2016, city staff now recommend making the lanes permanent.

Since their installation, city staff have tracked usage metrics and undertaken community outreach to measure the effects of the bike lanes.

The city ultimately found that the lanes contributed to increased ridership and improved bike safety, being used by an average of over 5,000 people each day.

Staff recommendation to make the #bloorbikelanes permanent will mean a safer city for everyone. #bikeTO https://t.co/57BvsFAxLS — Daniel Fusca (@DFusca) October 11, 2017

The lanes are a controversial issue, however, since some business owners on Bloor Street have complained that since their installation, they've experienced a decrease in foot traffic.

Mind you, this is a disputed claim. Data shows that foot traffic on Bloor has actually increased since the arrival of the lanes, with visitors arriving an average of three times more often, mostly (90 per cent) without a car.

The report will first head to the city's public works committee before being debated by council in November.