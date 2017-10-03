Backyard chickens now allowed in these Toronto neighbourhoods

If you prefer your food to come from a local source, what could be more local than your own backyard?

A new pilot project will allow Toronto residents to raise chickens, right in their yard. The City has voted and approved a pilot project to allow chickens in backyards.

Councillors in favour of the project said it will encourage the growth of an inner-city agricultural movement, and an urban food system while those against cited a risk of the chickens attracting predators like raccoons and coyotes.

There were also concerns about smell, noise, and whether introducing chickens would lead to a slippery slope of eventually allowing larger livestock.

Under the proposed plan, residents of Ward 5 (Etobicoke-Lakeshore), Ward 13 (Parkdale-High Park), Ward 21 (St. Paul's), and Ward 32 (Beaches-East York) will be permitted to participate in the project.

This means chickens may be coming to neighbourhoods like St. Clair West, Hillcrest, the Beaches, Leslieville, Bloor West Village, Parkdale, Swansea and more.

Residents of these wards will be allowed up to four hens. Roosters will not be allowed, due the crowing noise they make at early morning hours.

Urban farming is a growing movement as many move to the city and the price of food rises. Some who like to eat local, and know where their food is coming from, have taken to producing some of it on their own property in small batches.

Projects like rooftop foliage and community gardens are increasingly popular as a result.

Other cities in the country, including Vancouver, Montreal, Moncton, Whitehorse, and others all allow residents to legally keep chickens in their backyard.