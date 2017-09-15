City
TTC now putting Presto machines on cutting boards

Few would have predicted that the modern transformation of the TTC's fare system would include a decidedly DIY aesthetic along the way, but that's just what's happened at at least two stations currently getting Presto upgrades.

Over the last few days, people started noticing Presto machines affixed to bamboo cutting boards at Kipling and Dundas stations. As bizarre an idea as this might be, it actually looks kind of amazing (and so much better than using plywood or a standard-issue cutting board).

I guess the folks installing Presto must really want to avoid appearing on the BrokenTTC account. Perhaps the best part, though, is the rather official looking black numerical tag that each cutting board has up top. Very Kafkaesque. 

The cutting boards are of course a temporary solution as the TTC works on the final stage of its Presto fare gate roll out, which just started at Dundas Station.

While the TTC typically takes a lot of criticism, the person who thought this one up deserves an award. It might look a bit ridiculous, but it seems to work! 

Rudy Limeback

