UP Express will soon connect to the TTC at another station

If you’re not really a fan of pushing luggage over streetcar tracks in the pouring rain for a quarter of a kilometre, you’re in luck.

According to the Toronto Star, Metrolinx will finally move forward with plans to connect the GO Transit/UP Express station with Dundas West TTC Station.

The lack of an indoor connection between the two transit hubs has long been a contentious (and confusing) issue for travellers. Those looking to transfer between the UP Express and the subway are forced to walk almost 270 metres, rain or shine.

Metrolinx’s Anne Marie Aikins noted that negotiations over property partially caused the holdup, but that those negotiations have now been finalized.

An opening date has not been released, but will be after Metrolinx finishes acquiring the property on which the $23-million passageway will be constructed.

Hopefully Metrolinx will be kind enough to build a moving sidewalk, otherwise it may be Spadina station(s) all over again.