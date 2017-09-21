City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto sign

The Toronto sign just got a makeover

City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It might be time to update your Toronto sign selfie. The iconic sign at Nathan Phillips Square has a new glo-up. 

The sign has been covered with 150 six-word personal stories from city residents. The new appearance, titled "My City, My Six," is part of the "TO Canada with Love" campaign.

Toronto sign

This is entirely different from the crappy graffiti that appeared after Nuit Blanche last year, but the idea of using the sign to send messages and share stories in an official capacity just makes sense given all the eyes on this local landmark.

Toronto sign

The featured stories were selected from over 4,200 submissions, according to the City of Toronto website.

Toronto sign

Some of the winning entries include “Toronto welcomes everyone from any place,” “High Rise Livin', High Park Lovin',” and “Toronto raccoons are smarter than you.”

Toronto sign

The new decor will be featured until Spring 2018.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

UP Express will soon connect to the TTC at another station

Map shows how much Toronto condo prices have gone up by TTC stop

Toronto's poshest neighbourhood now has a teen gang problem

The Toronto sign just got a makeover

Major road closures in effect across Toronto this weekend

Toronto bike cops can't stop bragging about ticketing cars

U of T plans to ban smoking on its campuses

Rental of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue