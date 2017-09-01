It just got better to be a renter in Toronto

Sometimes the rules of engagement between landlords and tenants can get a bit weedy in Toronto's rental market, which has become something of a battle ground recent years due to a shortage in affordable housing.

But, as of today, new regulations have come into effect to help ensure a level playing field. Ontario's Fair Housing Plan is a large-scale effort to ensure residents have access to affordable housing and that renters enjoy key protections.

With many people experiencing desperation in trying to secure a rental unit — some even creating Tinder-like profiles (Tender?) to attract potential landlords — the regulations come at a crucial time.

Of the numerous changes, one of the big ones is that the plan will extend rent control to all units built after 1991, including fancy new condos.

Other game changers like a yearly rent increase cap of 2.5 percent, taxing vacant properties, and working with developers to create units that accommodate a wider range of household sizes will hopefully widen the market.

Also included is the Rental Fairness Act, which is meant to provide new protections for Ontario residents. This means it's going to be more difficult for landlords to evict tenants.

Landlords must now provide financial compensation to any tenant they wish to boot in favour of a family member moving in. And this family member has to actually live in the unit for at least one year, which makes it harder for landlords to use this clause as a way to bend the rules.

These new rules and regulations won't fix the Toronto rental market all together, but they should make life at least somewhat better for renters out there.