Toronto ranked one of the top financial centres in the world

Toronto has been ranked one of the top financial centres in the world, shuttling up the Global Financial Centres Index this year.

In this edition of the index, which is updated twice annually, Toronto surpassed cities like Zurich, Boston, and Washington D.C. to land in the number seven spot.

Toronto placed at number 10 back March, but was actually ranked in 13th the year before, which represents a six place ascent in 2017.

The study looks at job availability, competition between businesses, infrastructure, human capital, reputation, and other factors in determining where a city ranks.

Toronto is the second-highest ranked city in North America, the other being New York. Many U.S. cities fell significantly since the March report.

Toronto's attractiveness as a global financial capital may help bolster attempts to win Amazon's bid for a new city to call home.

Other Canadian cities on the Index include Montreal (#12), Vancouver (#17), and Calgary (#71).

Here's the full top 10: