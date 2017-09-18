Toronto's newest coworking space is for women only

When life gives you sketchy Wi-Fi, self-employment and a boring, unreliable work space, Make Lemonade.

That's the idea (and also the name) behind Toronto's freshest new coworking space, which opened its doors on Monday to all women, and no men.

"Make Lemonade is a brand new, women's only, coworking space in the heart of Toronto," reads the company's website. "Born from the idea that creating your destiny can’t be store bought, we’re on a mission to create a community of driven women who create, dream and get sh*t done."

The Make Lemonade Instagram profile paints a clear picture of what organizers have in mind for the community.

Awash in tones of yellow and pink, the collection of photographs, illustrations and motivational messages give off a playful and friendly yet dead serious message about getting things done.

It also regularly pays homage to strong female icons like Frida Kahlo, Maya Angelou, and Beyoncé (obviously.)

The coworking space seems to be more about building a supportive atmosphere and design-forward office aesthetics than it is about restricting itself to one gender.

In fact, men are welcome in the space for meetings, events, and to visit members they know.

"Step into a community of women-identified people working hard to turn their goals into reality," reads the website's about section.

"The saying goes, 'empowered women empower women.' Nonetheless, we're thrilled to have your man-identified colleague/friend/lover pop in for meetings and events."

Membership rates run from $25 for a "just a squeeze" drop-in pass to $500 per month for "a whole lemon," which includes a dedicated desk and 24/7 entry.