air show toronto

Toronto is already freaking out about the air show

The 68th Canadian International Air Show blazed into Toronto this afternoon, and the abrupt booms and thunderous rumbles have once again raised the ire of residents across the city.

The impassioned response to the show has  become a quintessential part of the overall experience over the last few years. One wonders what people used to vent their frustrations before the advent of social media.

In fairness, though, there are plenty of people who express wonder and awe at the feats of aviation that take place in Toronto skies every Labour Day weekend. When the planes did their initial flyby today, almost everyone along Queen St. was gazing upwards.

The show doesn't technically start until tomorrow, but after a brief spurt of practice runs, here are some of the reactions in Toronto.

The show is on September 2 to 4. And in all fairness, it is pretty loud.
Marcus Mitanis

