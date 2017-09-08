Ontario to shut down all pot shops and open their own

Oh, hey. Did you think that maybe after weed is legalized in Canada you'd be able to step out and pick some up at the corner store like a bag of milk? Think again.

The Ontario government is reportedly set to roll out its own storefronts to maintain a tight grip over marijuana sales. As many as 150 provincial dispensaries could open as part of the plan.

As the July 2018 deadline for marijuana legalization in Canada looms, a control board is in works, which would ultimately result in the shut down of dispensaries across the province over the next year in favour of a government-controlled retail system.

In the cold light of morning, Ontario's marijuana selling scheme still seems duuuuuuuuuuuuuumb. — James McLeod (@TelegramJames) September 8, 2017

This comes as part of the overall plan to restrict access to weed, which will include a minimum purchasing age of 19, taxes, public education about the product, and other stipulations.

This is obviously bad news for the many small business owners who will see their dispensaries boarded up, and the decision will surely add to the raging debate about regulations and the role of the government in controlling the sale of pot.