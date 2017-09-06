City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
beer toronto parks

Toronto takes steps to legalize drinking in parks

This is not a joke. I promise.

City councillors will be voting this Friday on whether or not to consider putting beer gardens in some Toronto parks. 

Beaches-East York councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon, who chairs the Parks and Environment committee, is recommending that city staff review a popular craft beer program in Philadelphia to see if something similar could be rolled out here.

Called "Parks on Tap," the City of Philadelphia's initiative has seen mobile craft beer and food trucks travelling to different parks throughout the city, all summer, since 2016.

"This program brings people together of all ages and activates the city's parks, including smaller neighbourhood parks and public spaces," wrote McMahon in her proposal last week, noting that "a portion of the proceeds from each location is reinvested into Philadelphia's park system."

If her motion is passed on Friday, executives from the Municipal Licensing and Standards, Economic Development and Health departments will study Philadelphia's initiative and report on the feasibility of mobile craft beer trucks in Toronto by January of 2018.

"I think it's an exciting opportunity," McMahon told Metro this week of her recommendation. "People are drinking in parks anyway."

True story.

