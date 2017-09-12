House of the week: 14 Evans Avenue

Toronto's real estate market might be slowing down, but it'll still cost you a pretty penny to get a newly built home in a well established neighbourhood. This four (plus one) bedroom home near Bloor West Village might not have been built from the ground up, but it's still a fine example of a contemporary house.

With a good architectural plan and the necessary permissions from the city, you can expand the square footage of an old Toronto house rather significantly. Perhaps what's most impressive here is the third floor loft and huge back deck.

From a livability standpoint, this is good space with plenty of room for most families out there. There are, however, a few design quirks. The open concept living/dining/family room looks a bit like a subway platform when you stare from one end to the other.

The relationship between the kitchen and family room also seems a bit odd, though that might be on account of the two-seat table that's awkwardly placed at its precipice. Why is that there?

In any case, this is a very nice house with contemporary design flare that mostly justifies its hefty price tag.

Specs

Address: 14 Evans Ave.

Price: $2,399,000

Lot Size: 28.50 x 109.17 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 84

Listing agent: Tatiana Sidorova

Listing ID: W3915469

Good For

A family that wants lots of space but also to live in a neighbourhood that's proximate to the subway and retail amenities. Entertainers will like the upper deck and abundance of outdoor space.

Move On If

You're not a fan of the ground floor layout. This house hasn't been staged with the utmost effort, which highlights the challenges of the open space between the living room and kitchen/family room