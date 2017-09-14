Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Most of the condos at the Candy Factory Lofts are beautiful to look at, but the penthouse units are some of the nicest living spaces in the city. This particular one was designed by Johnson Chou, who's done a deft job blending the heritage elements of the building with contemporary decor.

Seriously, this place is nice. If I had one quibble, it's that I'm not a huge fan of the glass box en suite in the master bedroom. Still, I can imagine that some people will think it's an intriguing novelty.

More impressive is the wraparound patio that accompanies the indoor space. Trinity Bellwoods might only be a few minutes walk away, but my bet is that the future owner opts instead to hang out on the rooftop overlooking the city.

A hot tub with a direct view of the skyline is tough to beat, but the cabana area is also pretty great for lounging by the fire or relaxing with a book on a Saturday morning.

Why can't we all have places as nice as this one?

Specs

Good For

Someone with discerning taste who thinks that nearly $3 million can be justified on a two bedroom condo based on its design pedigree.

Move On If

You believe that asceticism is the way to live and have sworn off nice things.