90 sumach street

Condo of the week: 90 Sumach Street

This condo at the Brewery Lofts ticks off a number of the boxes that someone looking for an converted industrial space would surely have on the list: soaring ceilings, exposed beams, and a unique floor plan. Once the home of the CBC's burgeoning television department, there's also some intriguing history here.

90 sumach street torontoWhat makes this such unit such an intriguing space is its ample square footage and oversize warehouse-style windows, which cast dramatic shadows across the living and dining room.

90 sumach street torontoEqually noteworthy, though perhaps less desirable, is the layout of the master bedroom, which is divided into two parts and includes a large loft space that's here used as a sort of closet. It'd be a great place for an office, but it's a difficult fit as a second bedroom.

90 sumach street torontoFor a kid-free couple, this space is pretty much amazing. There's a major wow-factor for those who like to entertain, and the space is primed to show off a great art collection. It's not, however, the most efficient floor plan.

90 sumach street torontoSpecs
  • Address:#522 - 90 Sumach St.
  • Price: $1,349,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 94
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,023.17
  • Listing agent: Chris Olsen
  • Listing ID: C3917000
90 sumach street torontoGood For

Someone without live-in kids who's always dreamed of living in a loft space. This has all the hallmarks of warehouse living and could be the canvas for some adventurous interior design.

90 sumach street torontoMove On If

You need more bedrooms and bathrooms. As beautiful as this condo is, it's not particularly practical. Also, if you scoff at high maintenance fees, this one will raise your ire. 

