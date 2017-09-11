City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
canada jetlines

It's about to get cheaper to fly out of the Toronto area

City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Travelling in and out of the Toronto area is about to get cheaper thanks to two new airlines offering affordable flights around Canada.

Start-up airline Canada Jetlines recently announced that by June of next year they'll be offering flights at unprecedented low rates in hopes of starting "a rebellion" against high ticket costs. The catch is that these flights will depart and arrive via Hamilton and Waterloo.

Flights could be as low as $100, according to its CEO Stan Gadek. Destination cities will include Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Halifax.

This would pose competition to WestJet's discount airline, which is also scheduled to launch next year.

Meanwhile, Flair Air, a charter service that recently acquired discount carrier NewLeaf's assetsannounced today that it will expand its fleet and begin service out of Toronto's Pearson International.

It'll also have hubs in Vancouver and Edmonton and has already been operating out of Hamilton and other cities for some time.

