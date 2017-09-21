City
Michael Ott
Posted 2 hours ago
A huge canoe museum is being built near Toronto

The Canadian Canoe Museum has just announced plans for a stunning new location that's sure to prove a major tourist attraction. Currently located in downtown Peterborough, the museum will be moving near the famous lift locks on the Trent-Severn Waterway by Ashburnham Dr.

The new location will allow the museum to undergo a major expansion, which includes a beautiful architectural vision that'll integrate the museum with the waterway the river banks.

A view from the lift locks shows the Museum's low height. Photo from The Canadian Canoe Museum.

The new design includes a green roof, a low profile to reduce environmental impact, and a walkway along the water. On the inside, the gallery will also include large public gathering spaces, with fare more room for cultural programming.

A render shows the green roof of the Museum. Photo from The Canadian Canoe Museum.

Naturally, the riverfront location will also allow for on-water programming, something that very few museums will ever be able to offer. When it's up and running, you can bet it's going to be a popular day trip destination from Toronto.

The Canadian Canoe Museum is home to 600 canoes and kayaks, along with thousands of other artifacts that explore Canadian history.

Canadian Canoe Museum

