A huge canoe museum is being built near Toronto

The Canadian Canoe Museum has just announced plans for a stunning new location that's sure to prove a major tourist attraction. Currently located in downtown Peterborough, the museum will be moving near the famous lift locks on the Trent-Severn Waterway by Ashburnham Dr.

The new location will allow the museum to undergo a major expansion, which includes a beautiful architectural vision that'll integrate the museum with the waterway the river banks.

The new design includes a green roof, a low profile to reduce environmental impact, and a walkway along the water. On the inside, the gallery will also include large public gathering spaces, with fare more room for cultural programming.

Naturally, the riverfront location will also allow for on-water programming, something that very few museums will ever be able to offer. When it's up and running, you can bet it's going to be a popular day trip destination from Toronto.

The Canadian Canoe Museum is home to 600 canoes and kayaks, along with thousands of other artifacts that explore Canadian history.