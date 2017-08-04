What a $10 million private island playground in Muskoka looks like

Why spend time at a luxury resort when you can get your very own? That is, if you have about $10 million to spare.

This private island estate in Muskoka, known as Bass Island, is all about high-end features and amenities that go above and beyond what you'd expect at a cottage.

The 11 acre property is situated in the middle of Lake Muskoka. You'll need a boat to access this estate, but that just makes the place feel more like a peaceful retreat.

To up your relaxation, you can take advantage of the on site spa. Yes, a spa.

It includes a Finnish dry sauna and a Turkish steam room as well as, according to the listing, handmade and heated marble benches, a cold plunge pool, commercial size Jacuzzi an indoor resistance pool and heated stone flooring. Not too shabby.

If you don't feel like city on one of the lakeside docks, you can get some R&R on one of the many decks off the main house. These feature a total of three outdoor, wood-burning fire places.

With six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 8,500 square feet of space, don't be surprised if you have guests vying to visit each and every summer weekend.