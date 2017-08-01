City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
graffiti alley toronto

Toronto's Graffiti Alley to host huge street party

Get ready to party amidst some of Toronto's best street art this August long weekend when Rush Lane - otherwise known as Graffiti Alley - hosts a mini-street festival.

The Layers of Rush Lane party will take over the laneways bordered by Queen, Richmond, Augusta and Portland on Sunday, August 6 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Co-hosts The Laneway Project and The Queen West BIA say to expect live music, DJs, waste bin mural painting, a record swap, VR demonstrations and of course, wine, beer and food. Don't forget to bring your camera.

Lead photo by

Nick K

