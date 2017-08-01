Toronto's Graffiti Alley to host huge street party
Get ready to party amidst some of Toronto's best street art this August long weekend when Rush Lane - otherwise known as Graffiti Alley - hosts a mini-street festival.
The Layers of Rush Lane party will take over the laneways bordered by Queen, Richmond, Augusta and Portland on Sunday, August 6 from 2 to 8 p.m.
**Party in #Toronto's famed #GraffitiAlley Aug 6** Join us for Layers of #RushLane ft. beer, live music, art +more https://t.co/Z5hx4svazw pic.twitter.com/mpo0QzHv2E— The Laneway Project (@lanewayproject) July 13, 2017
Co-hosts The Laneway Project and The Queen West BIA say to expect live music, DJs, waste bin mural painting, a record swap, VR demonstrations and of course, wine, beer and food. Don't forget to bring your camera.
