Toronto's Graffiti Alley to host huge street party

Get ready to party amidst some of Toronto's best street art this August long weekend when Rush Lane - otherwise known as Graffiti Alley - hosts a mini-street festival.

The Layers of Rush Lane party will take over the laneways bordered by Queen, Richmond, Augusta and Portland on Sunday, August 6 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Co-hosts The Laneway Project and The Queen West BIA say to expect live music, DJs, waste bin mural painting, a record swap, VR demonstrations and of course, wine, beer and food. Don't forget to bring your camera.