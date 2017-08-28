Toronto is getting its first French-language university, the Ontario government announced today in a news release.

The move will be a welcome development for Toronto's burgeoning Francophone population which has long been advocating for increased French-language studies.

There are currently three bilingual universities in Ontario (Ottawa, Laurentian and Glendon at York U), but this would mark Ontario's first exclusively French-language university.

Historically French speakers had been the minority in Ontario but a recent census shows a 10 percent spike over the past five years.

There's no word yet on where the university will be located, but according to a CBC report, the plan is to situate it somewhere downtown.