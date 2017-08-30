City
50 bartlett avenue

Rental of the week: 50 Bartlett Avenue

Toronto's luxury apartment rentals are increasingly clustered in condo buildings throughout the core of the city, which is why this laneway townhouse apartment in Bloorcourt is such a refreshing listing to fawn over.

50 Bartlett AvenueOffered as both a short and long term rental, this two bedroom unit is a whopping 1,700 square feet and features soaring ceilings as well as an oversized warehouse-style window that lights both the first and second floor. 

50 Bartlett AvenueThere's an obvious industrial vibe in the living room, but despite the white walls and high ceilings, the presence of the fireplace and all the natural light really warm it up. Personally, I love the design of the master bedroom, which feels like a loft but is actually closed off by a glass wall.

50 Bartlett AvenueNot too many people can afford to blow $6,000 on rent each month, but for those high rollers who can, this is surely one of the nicer options on offer that isn't in a condo tower. 

50 Bartlett AvenueSpecs
  • Address: #7 - 50 Bartlett Ave.
  • Apartment type: Townhouse
  • Rent: $6,200
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: Yes
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Deck
  • Pet friendly? Unspecified
50 Bartlett AvenueGood For

Ex-pat workers with rent subsidies. There's only two bedrooms here, but you could get away with housing a small family in this apartment so long as the kids shared a room.

50 Bartlett AvenueMove On If

You want more sleeping space and a yard. At this price point, there are plenty of traditional three or four bedroom homes within reach.

