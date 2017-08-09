Rental of the week: 172 Bartlett Avenue

The idea of renting an entire house tends to draw mixed opinions. While some people categorically believe it's a waste of money that should be going towards a down payment, others are quite content to rent a large space while waiting for the real estate market to calm down.

In any case, some of the nicer rentals you'll find out there are detached houses with plenty of outdoor space and privacy. This recently listed property at 172 Bartlett Ave. is one such example. It has three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a freshly renovated interior.

Given the amount of space, you could almost see this place working for three professional roommates, which would keep the rent within the bounds of reason. The landlord might be open to that, but the listing seems to indicate a desire for a couple or a family.

The location would certainly suit the latter. This rental is directly across the street from Dovercourt Park. Though, really, that's just nice for pretty much any prospective renter as being so close to a mature green space is always a boon.

Specs

Address: 172 Bartlett Ave.

Apartment type: Entire house

Rent: $3,455

Utilities: Not specified

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Parking: Yes

Laundry? In-house

Outdoor space? Yard

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

A young family who need space but can't afford to buy a house. This would also be a great set up for a creative who could work from home. You could have two separate office spaces here.

Move On If

You have a way to cobble together a down payment. $3,500 is a lot of money to put towards rent each month.