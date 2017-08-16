Part of the CN Tower was on fire this morning

City
cn tower fire

While much of the city was asleep, Toronto Fire Services rushed to the CN Tower put out a fire in the broadcasting antenna mast early this morning.

The fire, which started around 4 a.m., has since been extinguished and as CBC News writes, no injuries were reported in this incident. The cause of the fire is still unclear. 

The broadcasting antenna is situated above the tower's observation deck and restaurant. 

According to the Toronto Star, four crews were up in the antenna fighting the fire, which was out by approximately 7 a.m.

The CN Tower is open to the public and it's business as usual there today.

wyliepoon

