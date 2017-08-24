Go inside the offices of some of Toronto's top companies

Have you ever wondered what the offices of some of Toronto's top employers look like? Now you can actually go inside and check them out thanks to a festival called NewCo.

Taking place this September, the festival lets you go inside the offices of companies like AirBnB, Google, Hubba, CIBC Live Labs, Shopify, Wattpad and more. It's a chance to check out the office space and also meet some of the founders and CEO's of the businesses you'll be invading.

At each office, someone will be giving a presentation so it's an opportunity to learn something new but also to network or job hunt if you're into that sort of thing.

Tickets are currently on sale and start at $75 for unlimited office visits and meetups, although organizers say that you probably can't fit in more than five. It all goes down on September 14 although you can also pony up for a gala reception the day before.