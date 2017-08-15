City
Amy Grief
Posted 59 minutes ago
toronto condo

New Toronto condo to double as co-working space

For the past little while, the Entertainment District has been transforming into the Condo District and it doesn't look like it's going to let up any time soon.

A parking lot at the corner of Peter and Adelaide will soon become the 47-storey Peter & Adelaide condo from Graywood Developments

The design, from BBB Architects is supposed to reflect the neighbourhood's past as an area filled with warehouses. Amenities include a 17th floor outdoor pool with cabanas, a gym overlooking Adelaide, a dining room and a lounge as well as a communal workspace.

condo toronto

Looking at the building from the southeast corner of the intersection. Photo via BBB Architects.

"With the uptick of freelancers and entrepreneurs working remotely, we wanted a complete space where residents feel they never need to leave to conduct business or to entertain," says, Kelly Cray from interior design firm U31 Inc. in a news release.

"The workspace is reminiscent of a creative hub you might find in Silicon Valley with bright colours and playful pieces such as foosball and billiards tables," she continues.

With units starting in the $300s, freelancers might, however, find the price of admission exorbitant. 

Lead photo by

BBB Architects

