Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
cottage toronto

What a $10 million log cabin in Muskoka looks like

Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Rustic retreats aren't too difficult to find in cottage country, especially if you don't mind roughing it in the woods.

But if you're looking for something bucolic, with all the amenities of a Toronto-area mansion, feast your eyes on this over-the-top log cabin in Muskoka.

cottage toronto

It's situated on the beautiful Lake of Bays near Dwight, Ontario and it's currently on sale for $9,790,000.

cottage toronto

Wood, of course, is featured throughout this cottage mansion, so if you're a fan of wooden beams and columns, you'll feel right at home.

cottage toronto

The whole place sort of feels like a modern-day hunting lodge thanks to the animal horn fixtures, but if that's not your thing, you can always change them.

cottage toronto

With more than 5,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, you could easily entertain here. And why wouldn't you when you've got a pad that looks like a Scandinave Spa?

cottage toronto

Even the boathouse looks like it belongs in the middle of the woods. But it has multiple boat slips as well as sun-drenched patio, so you can spend time lakeside all summer long.

cottage toronto

1041 Hilltop, Dwight

