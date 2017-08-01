City
House of the week: 334 Wellesley Street East

Fans of traditional brick houses in Toronto will like this recently listed heritage home in Cabbagetown. It has an ideal blend of historical character and modern amenities, which gives the property both cultural cachet and comfort. 

334 wellesley street torontoWhile the footprint is narrow, there's actually quite a bit of space here with four bedrooms (right now one serves as a second living room). None of the rooms are particularly large, but the master bedroom easily suits the king-sized bed that's in the listing photos.

334 wellesley street torontoThe main floor living and dining rooms look a bit bland here, but I suspect that's just a matter of the blank walls. A little art would go a long way towards finishing the look, which is already quite promising. It's just missing a touch of polish. 

334 wellesley street torontoPerhaps the nicest modern addition to this home is the rooftop deck, which more than makes up for the relatively small size of the master bedroom. This is a picturesque urban retreat that would be great for entertaining or just lounging with a book on a weekend morning.

334 wellesley street torontoSpecs
  • Address: 334 Wellesley St. E.
  • Price: $1,878,000
  • Lot Size: 18.79 x 80 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 91
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Listing agent: Cameron John Weir
  • Listing ID: C3882282
334 wellesley street torontoGood For

Someone who likes the idea of living in an old home. As modern as the interior is, there's plenty of the original character on display here. You'd imagine the potential buyer to be someone who's done very well in the cultural sector.

334 wellesley street torontoMove On If

You want a new build with a bigger lot. The backyard here is cute, but it's certainly on the small side. You can get more space at this price point outside of Cabbagetown.

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Houssmax Real Estate Photography

