House of the week: 334 Wellesley Street East

Fans of traditional brick houses in Toronto will like this recently listed heritage home in Cabbagetown. It has an ideal blend of historical character and modern amenities, which gives the property both cultural cachet and comfort.

While the footprint is narrow, there's actually quite a bit of space here with four bedrooms (right now one serves as a second living room). None of the rooms are particularly large, but the master bedroom easily suits the king-sized bed that's in the listing photos.

The main floor living and dining rooms look a bit bland here, but I suspect that's just a matter of the blank walls. A little art would go a long way towards finishing the look, which is already quite promising. It's just missing a touch of polish.

Perhaps the nicest modern addition to this home is the rooftop deck, which more than makes up for the relatively small size of the master bedroom. This is a picturesque urban retreat that would be great for entertaining or just lounging with a book on a weekend morning.

Specs

Address: 334 Wellesley St. E.

Price: $1,878,000

Lot Size: 18.79 x 80 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 91

Transit Score: 98

Listing agent: Cameron John Weir

Listing ID: C3882282

Good For

Someone who likes the idea of living in an old home. As modern as the interior is, there's plenty of the original character on display here. You'd imagine the potential buyer to be someone who's done very well in the cultural sector.

Move On If

You want a new build with a bigger lot. The backyard here is cute, but it's certainly on the small side. You can get more space at this price point outside of Cabbagetown.