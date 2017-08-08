House of the week: 3 Riverside Crescent

Houses on ravine lots in Toronto are already hugely desirable pieces of property, but when you throw in river views, an elegant backyard pool, and a scenic gazebo, you've got the recipe for something special. This home at 3 Riverside Crescent is one of a kind.

While its Georgian-style exterior is rather unassuming from the street, the interior is decked out in contemporary finishes, including a sweet kitchen, a sprawling master bedroom and a modern en suite. There's also a sauna in the well finished basement.

But as nice as the inside of this house is, it's all about the back side here. There are multiple decks from which you can take in the view across the pool and hot tub to the Humber River, plus an awesome-looking set of stairs that leads down to a hyper private gazebo.

Let's hope the future buyers like to host parties because this set up deserves to be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

Specs

Good For

Someone who's always dreamed of living in the Hollywood Hills but finds himself or herself tethered to Toronto. You can just imagine the epic pool parties that could had here.

Move On If

You're a recluse. The interior of this house is nice and all, but the true value is in the amazing outdoor space at the back. Prospective buyers should be in love with the view or not bother making an offer.