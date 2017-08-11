City
muskoka toronto

What an $8.5 million castle on a cliff looks like in Muskoka

Cottages in Muskoka don't come dreamier than this one on Lake Joseph - the celebrity-filled enclave where even Cindy Crawford has a vacation property.

High Point, as it's referred to, is situated on a huge granite rock, giving it sweeping views of its surroundings. Since it faces west, it's also privy to glorious Muskoka sunsets, all for $8.5 million.

High Point Lake Joseph

Beginning lakeside, High Point has an 800 foot waterfront. To enjoy it, there's a three-slip boathouse with a guest suite on top featuring a living room, bedroom and kitchenette.

High Point Lake JosephHigh Point Lake JosephOf course, there are plenty of decks from which to lounge about on if the lake isn't warm enough to swim in yet.

High Point Lake Joseph

Even without those additional accommodations, the main house should be able to fit any number of guests considering it's 8,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

High Point Lake Joseph

The whole place has a rustic castle vibes, complete with a great room, turrets and a massive kitchen with two islands and four islands - this spot is made for throwing parties.

High Point Lake Joseph

And guests can arrive via car or can land their helicopter at the on-site heliport.

High Point Lake JosephIf folks still don't feel like they've gotten away from it all, albeit in utter opulence, they can get lost amidst the 65 acres that make up this regal property.

High Point Lake Joseph

Lead photo by

High Point

