Elephant spotted behind TTC subway station

Sometimes animals run wild in Toronto, but typically there's a loosely locked zoo fence to blame. That's not the case with a giant elephant that's been spotted behind Jane Station.

Okay, so the elephant isn't alive, but the life-sized mammal is still impressive. It's standing behind the new Bao Bao restaurant at 1224 Bloor St. West, and it's easy to see this sculpture from the TTC station.

According to CityTV, the elephant was purchased in China and shipped by boat to Vancouver and then flown to Toronto where it was dropped in the restaurant's backyard via a crane.

Named after its owners, Bao Bao is a pretty remarkable elephant sculpture. Its trunk even spits water. It'll remain in the bao and dim sum restaurant's backyard until it appears in a new, soon-to-be-announced festival in September.